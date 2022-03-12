Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $115.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $947,274,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $156,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.