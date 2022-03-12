OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.95

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 2934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

OSUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $492.40 million, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,286,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,068,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,332,000 after buying an additional 635,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,176,000 after buying an additional 337,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.