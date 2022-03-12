Organon & Co. (OGN) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN – Get Rating) is one of 929 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Organon & Co. to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Organon & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Organon & Co. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Organon & Co. pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 43.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Organon & Co. is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Organon & Co. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organon & Co. 21.43% 411.54% 15.10% Organon & Co. Competitors -4,326.48% -134.16% -12.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Organon & Co. and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Organon & Co. $6.30 billion $1.35 billion 6.73 Organon & Co. Competitors $1.94 billion $260.08 million -0.60

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Organon & Co. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Organon & Co. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organon & Co. 0 5 4 0 2.44 Organon & Co. Competitors 5721 20129 42547 829 2.56

Organon & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.41%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.90%. Given Organon & Co.’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Organon & Co. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Organon & Co. beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of three immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima, as well as two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Ukraine. It also has a portfolio of established brands in cardiovascular, respiratory, dermatology, and non-opioid pain management. The company sells its products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies, and managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. Organon & Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. Organon & Co. operates independently of Merck & Co., Inc. as of June 2, 2021.

