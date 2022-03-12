Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OEC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 593,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $977.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OEC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In related news, Director Kerry A. Galvin purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $10,268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

