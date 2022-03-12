Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stake Lessened by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth cut its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,547 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCC. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

