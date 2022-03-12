Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,686,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.57. 204,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $102.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
