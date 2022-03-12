Pacific Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,063,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,385,000 after buying an additional 569,447 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,713,000 after buying an additional 421,797 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18,770.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 233,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 232,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 192.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.65. 153,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,337. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $107.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.33.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

