Pacific Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.03 and its 200-day moving average is $498.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $452.36 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

