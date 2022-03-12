Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PGTK remained flat at $$1.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972. Pacific Green Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Get Pacific Green Technologies alerts:

About Pacific Green Technologies (Get Rating)

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.