PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,960 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,278,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,650 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 964.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 999,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,670,000 after purchasing an additional 905,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,936,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE PAGS opened at $12.61 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

