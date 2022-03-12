Pallapay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $575,551.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $575,551.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.62 or 0.06565745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,844.30 or 1.00109998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041406 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 587,514,781 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.