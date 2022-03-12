Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 4,001 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PANW opened at $546.03 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $598.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $520.23 and a 200 day moving average of $510.45.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
