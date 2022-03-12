Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $611.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $611.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $5.82 on Monday, reaching $546.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,343. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $598.96. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

