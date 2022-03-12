PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

PAR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

PAR opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.96. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 73.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 50,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,329,000 after purchasing an additional 69,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 23.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

