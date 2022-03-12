Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
NASDAQ PARAA traded down 0.70 on Friday, hitting 35.61. 68,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paramount Global Class A common has a fifty-two week low of 31.18 and a fifty-two week high of 101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.32.
