Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.51. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

PRTK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $76,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

