Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

PXT stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.78. 641,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.28 and a 1-year high of C$30.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,222,348.50. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60. Insiders have sold a total of 94,060 shares of company stock worth $2,370,497 over the last 90 days.

About Parex Resources (Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.