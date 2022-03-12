Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

TSE PXT traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.78. 641,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,144. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$17.28 and a 1 year high of C$30.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.06.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,333,979 shares in the company, valued at C$32,282,291.80. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,490,991.60. Insiders have sold 94,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,497 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.29.

Parex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.