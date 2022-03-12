Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Parex Resources stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.78. 641,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,144. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$17.28 and a one year high of C$30.44. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.53.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total transaction of C$168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$841,500. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,179 shares in the company, valued at C$29,222,348.50. Insiders have sold a total of 94,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,497 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.29.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

