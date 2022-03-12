Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

PK traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.47. 3,492,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,567. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,067 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,339 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

