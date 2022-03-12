Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PGPHF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Partners Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,461.00.

Get Partners Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,144.00 on Friday. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $1,132.00 and a 12-month high of $1,833.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,385.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,586.03.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.