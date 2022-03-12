Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of PSI opened at C$13.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.64. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.90.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.