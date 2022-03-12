Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 104,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.68. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $22.12.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

