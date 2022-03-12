Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Paychex posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Paychex stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

