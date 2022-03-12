PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,117,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678,197. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.