Pendal Group Ltd Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,238 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $58.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 417.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

