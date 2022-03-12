Pendal Group Ltd Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $336.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.51 and a 12-month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

