Pendal Group Ltd Sells 17,600 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

