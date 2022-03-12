Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,935 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,299.0% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 32,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $197.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.31 and its 200 day moving average is $255.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock worth $40,792,230. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

