Pendal Group Ltd Sells 40,800 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Macerich by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Macerich by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 80.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 300,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Macerich by 44.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.33%.

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

