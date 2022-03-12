Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49,189.20

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £491.89 ($644.51) and traded as high as £495 ($648.58). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at £492.50 ($645.31), with a volume of 6,408 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £491.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £494.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 1 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £495 ($648.58) per share, with a total value of £495 ($648.58).

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

