Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.02).

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 375.80 ($4.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 403.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 453.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

