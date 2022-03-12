Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 210.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,378 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $282.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

