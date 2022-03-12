Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $112.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.57.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

