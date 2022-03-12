Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $108.96. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

