Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $991,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $368,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $178,278,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 498.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $23.08 on Monday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.