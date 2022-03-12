Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 581,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 139,324 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

