Piper Sandler Comments on OptiNose, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OptiNose in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.54. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at $1,030,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 623,403 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 8.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 47.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 170,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

