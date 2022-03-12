Piper Sandler Cuts Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Price Target to $11.50

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EARN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NYSE EARN opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -244.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.7% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

