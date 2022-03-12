Piper Sandler Increases Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $201.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $176.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s current price.

OAS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $158.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after purchasing an additional 252,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

