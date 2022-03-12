Piper Sandler Weighs in on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.33.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. State Street Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after acquiring an additional 108,196 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

