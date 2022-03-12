PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of PNM opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

