Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $257.77 million, a PE ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 1.43. Points International has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $19.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International comprises 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

