Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PBL. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. downgraded Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

PBL stock opened at C$23.97 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$22.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$645.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

