Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Down 18.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) fell 18.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$48.00 to C$30.00. The company traded as low as C$26.20 and last traded at C$27.00. 102,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 25,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.15.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PBL. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$645.22 million and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

