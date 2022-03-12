PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 2,089,416 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $366.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

