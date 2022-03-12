PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PWSC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

PWSC opened at $17.01 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

