Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MOTNF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 27,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,289. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.
