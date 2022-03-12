Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MOTNF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 27,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,289. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Get Powertap Hydrogen Capital alerts:

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital (Get Rating)

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.