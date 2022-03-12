Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms have commented on APTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.32. 1,406,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,346. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

