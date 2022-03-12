Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 49.7% in February

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the February 13th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of USMC stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

